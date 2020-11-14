Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after buying an additional 4,404,178 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after buying an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after buying an additional 2,081,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,454,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,707,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.