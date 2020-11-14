Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 650,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 366.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 111,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,298 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 136.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.06, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.