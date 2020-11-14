Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,118 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

