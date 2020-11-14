Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $108.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

