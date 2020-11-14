Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $199.59 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $218.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.