Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.