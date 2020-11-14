Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after acquiring an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,716,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,413,000 after acquiring an additional 431,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

