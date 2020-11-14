Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $108.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.