Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

NYSE:PXD opened at $90.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

