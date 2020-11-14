Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 90.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,111 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $29,057,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $20,658,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after acquiring an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,580 shares of company stock worth $804,696 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

