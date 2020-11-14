Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,524,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,446,744,000 after buying an additional 136,880 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Facebook by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average is $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

