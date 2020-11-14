D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Raised to Positive at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered D.R. Horton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

