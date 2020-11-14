DA Davidson Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $100.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.38.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.79, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

