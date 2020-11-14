Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.15 ($75.48).

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €54.38 ($63.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.88. Danone S.A. has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.