Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.15 ($75.48).

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €54.38 ($63.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.88. Danone S.A. has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

