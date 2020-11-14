Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Longbow Research

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $10,135,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

