Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

DKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

DKL opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 143.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 138.70%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

