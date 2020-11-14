Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 143.01%. Analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 138.70%.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

