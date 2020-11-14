Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target Lowered to C$0.95 at Raymond James

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$0.85 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) alerts:

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $315.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.