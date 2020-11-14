Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Down 9.4%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 608,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 432,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of ($9.73) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Despegar.com by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,629,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Despegar.com by 86.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 901,893 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,975,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 546,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 402,595 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,492 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.