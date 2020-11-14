Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target to $12.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.77 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.