Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target to $12.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.59.
Shares of NYSE:LGF.A opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.