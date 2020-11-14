Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $35.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,650,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $371,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

