Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

