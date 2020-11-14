Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.