Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGLXY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RGLXY opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

