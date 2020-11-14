Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) PT Raised to GBX 362

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 356 ($4.65) to GBX 362 ($4.73) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 331.90 ($4.34).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.