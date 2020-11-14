Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 646,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,297,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

