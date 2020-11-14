Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$25.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on D.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.68. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

