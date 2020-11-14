Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Lowered to $25.25 at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $27.50 to $25.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.04.

DRETF stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

