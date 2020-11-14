Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DCO has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:DCO opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $483.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.29. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1,093.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

