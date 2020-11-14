E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

EOAN stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.73.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.