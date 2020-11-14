E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

EOAN stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.73.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

