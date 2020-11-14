Eight Capital Boosts Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$17.75

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

