electroCore’s (ECOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 131.02% and a negative net margin of 1,120.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 4.8% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 134.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 178.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

