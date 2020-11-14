Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) vs. AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.06 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 1,832.95 -$4.18 million N/A N/A

AIkido Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% AIkido Pharma N/A -72.82% -69.72%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. It has a scientific research agreement with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to use machine learning to find genetic markers in people that indicate an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

