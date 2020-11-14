ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 354,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 263,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

