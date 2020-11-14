Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Down 8%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price was down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 1,764,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,562,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $462.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

