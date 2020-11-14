Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Down 0.7%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 2,383,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,162,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Enservco’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 20th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

