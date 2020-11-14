Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) were down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 1,955,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,154,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equillium by 36.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $161,000.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

