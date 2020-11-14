Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 108.1% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 92,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equinox Gold by 47.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Equinox Gold by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 204,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $10.43 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

