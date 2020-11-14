Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

EQB stock opened at C$93.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.55. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$115.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.86, for a total transaction of C$66,876.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,195.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total value of C$540,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,231,875.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,827 shares of company stock worth $1,287,902.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

