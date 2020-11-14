ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.18% of ESCO Technologies worth $24,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,010,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

