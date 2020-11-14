Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESPR. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.38.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $799.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after buying an additional 265,245 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.