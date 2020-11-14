Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

Essent Group stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

