Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Given a C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

