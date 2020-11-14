Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) Given a C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.
Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Company Profile
