Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

EUTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

