Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,566.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,493.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.