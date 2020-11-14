Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $186.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

