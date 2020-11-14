Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $186.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Exagen
