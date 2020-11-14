eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT Raised to $53.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of EXPI opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 488.28 and a beta of 3.52.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,757,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,422,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,686,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,184,653.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,000 shares of company stock worth $22,115,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.