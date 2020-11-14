eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT Raised to $53.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
EXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.
Shares of EXPI opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 488.28 and a beta of 3.52.
In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,757,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,422,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,686,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,184,653.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,000 shares of company stock worth $22,115,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
