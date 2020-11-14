Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 799,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $209,361,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

