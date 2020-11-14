Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $136,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.45. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $783.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.