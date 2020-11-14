Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average is $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.